The Zookeeper's Wife tells the account of keepers of the Warsaw Zoo, Antonina and Jan Zabinski, who helped save hundreds of people and animals during the German invasion. Adapted from a work of nonfiction by Diane Ackerman, the plot follows Antonina Żabiński (Jessica Chastain) and her husband, Jan (Johan Heldenbergh), living an idyllic life in 1930s Warsaw, where they run the zoo. Caro and her cinematographer Andrij Parekh paint the pre-war period in bright colors, but smoke and spilled blood soon sully the pastoral scene, and that juxtaposition accounts for the movie’s most striking imagery. Eventually Antonina and Jan begin hiding and rescuing Jews, even as the Nazis commandeer their facility.

