press release:

Theaster Gates

Artist, Professor in the Department of Visual Art, and Director of Arts and Public Life, University of Chicago

7:30-9:00 PM, Monday, September 25, 2017, H.F. DeLuca Forum, Discovery Building, 330 N. Orchard St.

Chicago-based artist and urban planner Theaster Gates’s practice includes space development, object making, performance and critical engagement with many publics. Founder of the non-profit Rebuild Foundation, Gates has exhibited and performed at studios around the world including Studio Museum in Harlem, New York; Whitechapel Gallery, London; and Punta della Dogana, Venice, and has received multiple awards and grants.