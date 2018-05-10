Therapy Drones, Granite, Tacoma Washington Weekday Club, Wildly Inconsistent
The Frequency 121 W. Main St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
press release: Lonely Pathetic Loser Night at The Frequency!!
8 pm, Thursday, May 10, 2018, The Frequency
Ages 18+; $7 ($3 under 21 surcharge)
Therapy Drones: Goth/post-punk/shoegaze from Madison, Wisconsin. Influences include Joy Division, The Cure, My Bloody Valentine, and KISS.
Granite: Noise pop and anthemic garage rock from Madison
Tacoma Washington Weekday Club: Experimental Emo from Waukesha
Wildly Inconsistent: Bouncing bass and alt-rock distortion from Appleton/Madison