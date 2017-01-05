press release: "They Called Her Vivaldi" - Theatre Lovett (Ireland)

Ages 7+

Cecilia Maria is a sensitive musical prodigy, making a quiet name for herself in a cacophonous world, until one night her magical, musical hat “Capello” goes missing... Now she must venture out into the noisy city to track down the mysterious Cat Burglar. Along the way she meets a pizza maker with no saltshaker, a gondolier with no oar, a hairdresser with no scissors. Her adventure brings her face to face with the sneaky thief and a startling truth about herself. Part comedy, part thriller, this new production celebrates the power within us all to follow our dreams.

International Performing Arts for Youth (IPAY) is the premiere membership organization in the world today servicing and supporting the professional community of performing arts for young audiences. Their membership is comprised of a growing worldwide network of artists, producers, presenters, agents, educators, and students that are dedicated and involved in producing, presenting, and promoting all forms of theater, music, dance, circus, puppetry, and more.

The IPAY Showcase is an annual conference with a focus on performing arts for young audiences to see performances and learn from networking and professional development.

Tickets for the showcases are FREE and available on a first-come, first-serve basis. They are also available for pick up at the Overture Center Ticket Office in advance or on the day-of-show.

