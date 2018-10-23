× Expand Shervin Lainez They Might Be Giants

press release:

Door Time 7:00pm | Show Time 8:00pm | Ages: 14+ Show

Tickets available at Barrymorelive.com, by phone at 608.241.8633 and all Barrymore Outlets. $26 Advance | $29 Day of Show (Plus applicable fees)

2018 just got a whole lot better! With their critically acclaimed new studio album, I Like Fun, Brooklyn’s legendary alt-rockers They Might Be Giants are back and on the road with a brand new two-set “Evening With” show. Playing with an expanded line-up of musicians, the show includes all-time favorites, fresh rarities spanning their epic career, and spur-of-the-moment improvisations that will delight even their exhausted road crew. To be direct: this show is not to be missed.

They Might Be Giants is dedicated to making each performance a high-volume celebration of their original music. It’s always spontaneous and occasionally ribald (That means just for adults, everybody! No kids admitted!), and now for the first time, they’re on a full tour with show-stopping trumpet genius Curt Ramm (Nile Rogers, Bruce Springsteen). They Might Be Giants’ 80-city world tour includes the US, Canada, and Europe, with an eye for more far-flung territories in the new year.