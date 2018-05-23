They Say It's Your Birthday: Card Making Class

press release:

Join us for a fun evening of card making. Make birthday cards now to have them available when life gets busy. During this class we will be die-cutting, stamping and using paper punches to make fun birthday cards for your family and friends. Stampin’ UP! demonstrator, Jamie Statz-Paynter, will provide all material and instruction you need to leave with three personalized, professional-quality cards of your own. Register online or by calling 266-6385.