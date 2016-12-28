They're Making Me Show a Horror Movie

Middleton Library 7425 Hubbard Ave., Middleton, Wisconsin 53562

Grades 7-12

The Teen Advisory (TAC) wants to have a horror movie showing, but your favorite teen librarian really dislikes them.  They’ve gathered a number of really awful-looking gory horror movies and if anyone comes, I will be forced to watch whichever one people vote for.  At least they are all PG-13 and can’t be too bad, right?  They are laughing maniacally now. I think I’m in trouble… Questions or comments about this program?  Please call Rebecca at: 608-827-7402.  

Middleton Library 7425 Hubbard Ave., Middleton, Wisconsin 53562

608-827-7402

