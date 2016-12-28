They're Making Me Show a Horror Movie

Grades 7-12

The Teen Advisory (TAC) wants to have a horror movie showing, but your favorite teen librarian really dislikes them. They’ve gathered a number of really awful-looking gory horror movies and if anyone comes, I will be forced to watch whichever one people vote for. At least they are all PG-13 and can’t be too bad, right? They are laughing maniacally now. I think I’m in trouble… Questions or comments about this program? Please call Rebecca at: 608-827-7402.