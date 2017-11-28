press release: Beyond the Page and the Middleton Public Library present a Wisconsin Film Festival "pop-up" screening:

Things to Come (L'avenir)

Tuesday, November 28th, at 6:30 PM

Middleton Public Library - Archer Room

Join us for our 3rd annual Wisconsin Film Festival Pop-up Screening sponsored by Beyond the Page! This year, we'll be screening the 2016 French film Things to Come (L'avenir), in which a passionate middle-aged philosophy professor (Isabelle Huppert) rethinks her already much-examined life after an unforeseen divorce. The film played to sold out audiences at the 2017 Wisconsin Film Fest earlier this year.

Drinks, popcorn, and movie concessions will be provided!

This special screening is made possible by the Friends of the Middleton Public Library as well as a grant from Beyond the Page, an endowment funding humanities programs at Dane County public libraries. More information at www.beyondthepage.info

Registration is appreciated for this event. Register online here or email the reference desk at info@midlibrary.org

Rated PG-13. Runtime: 102 min.