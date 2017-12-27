Third Day of Christmas
The Third Day of Christmas Carol Sing and Organ Concert will be held at Luther Memorial Church on December 27 at 7:00 p.m. Sing carols and hymns by candlelight amid festive Christmas decorations. An offering will be taken to support Dane County Jail ministry of the Madison Area Lutheran Council. All are cordially invited.
Luther Memorial Church 1021 University Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53715
