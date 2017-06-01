Third Lake Ridge Walking Tour

press release: Wild and woolly Willy Street started as a haven for 19th-century German immigrants. They made their homes, taverns, shops and churches in the unique buildings on Williamson and Jenifer streets. Learn how this area grew through the decades to become one of Madison’s most distinctive neighborhoods.

Starting Location: Kerr-McGhee Triangle Park, corner of Williamson and Jenifer Streets. 

Click here for a map. 

Thursday evening tours are at 6:00 p.m.  Saturday morning tours are at 11:00 a.m. Reservations: No reservations are necessary! 

Cost: Tours are $10 for adults, $5 for students, and free for Madison Trust members!  Please bring cash or a check.  We are unable to accept credit cards on tours. 

Weather: We will be there, rain or shine!

608-441-8864

