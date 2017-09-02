press release: The 6th annual Third Ward Art Festival will showcase the work of more than 140 juried artists, 36 of whom are from Wisconsin, in a variety of mediums, including ceramics, fiber, glass jewelry, sculpture, mixed media, paintings, drawings, photography, printmaking, wood and furniture. In addition to the incredible artwork available for purchase, attendees will be able to interact with artists through demonstrations and booth chats.

In addition to the artwork, festival-goers will enjoy great food from neighboring restaurants and live musical performances from Cirrus Falcon on Saturday and Patchuli on Sunday.

Kids will enjoy fun activities including color creations, art fest bingo and spin art.

FREE Admission FREE Parking

Saturday, September 2, and Sunday, September 3, 2017, 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

The Historic Third Ward, 219 N Milwaukee Street

For more information about the Third Ward Art Festival, or Amdur Productions Inc., please call 847-926-4300 or email info@amdurproductions.com. Visit us online at www.ThirdWardArtFestival.com or find us on Facebook, Twitter or Pinterest.