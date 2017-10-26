Thirst
South Madison Library Villager Mall, 2222 S. Park St., Madison, Wisconsin 53713
Thurs. Oct. 26, 6:00 pm Goodman South Madison Library (2222 S. Park St.) Screening of Thirst - the 2004 character-driven documentary with no narration that explores the debate over water rights between communities and corporations in the context of globalization. Hosted by the Gray Panthers of Madison. Info? 608-438-9536
Info
South Madison Library Villager Mall, 2222 S. Park St., Madison, Wisconsin 53713 View Map
Politics & Activism
Movies