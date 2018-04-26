This Beautiful World

press release:  Celebrate the beauty of the world with Souvenirs Magazine, UW-Madison's student-run travel magazine, and Babette Travel, an international internship placement organization, with this pop-up art gallery. Connect with others who are passionate about exploring the world. 

Refreshments will be provided (guests under 21 will not be served alcohol). 

Time: Thursday, April 26 7-9 p.m. and Friday, April 27 7-9 p.m.

Location: Yatra Studio, 646 W. Washington Ave.

