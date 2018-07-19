press release: Dr. Thomas Fielding, director of music and liturgy at St. Augustine Cathedral in Kalamazoo, Michigan, will present an organ recital on the Schmelzer Memorial Organ at Holy Name Heights on Thursday, July 19 at 7 p.m. The concert is free and all are welcome to attend. The program is about one hour long and includes music by J. S. Bach, César Franck, and other great composers. His repertoire includes an original composition, Christus Vincit: Toccata for Organ which he composed in 2010. Fielding, a graduate of Indiana University’s prestigious Jacobs’ School of Music, has won several national performance competitions. He also has written numerous sacred compositions which have been performed throughout the world.

Free admission (a freewill offering will be taken). The chapel of Holy Name Heights is air-conditioned and wheelchair accessible. For additional information please visit www.madisondiocese.org/organ.