Thomas Mesa & Greg Zelek

press release: Cellist Thomas Mesa works alongside Madison’s Principal Organist Greg Zelek to bring an expansive and far-reaching selection of musical auras to Overture Hall. With selections from Debussy, Beethoven, Bach, Tchaikovsky, Schubert, Hadyn, and Widor, the precedent reputations of both composers and performers alike all but guarantee the total explorative and introspective portrayals of the different compositions. Recurring opportunities arise for attendees to bear witness to Zelek and Mesa’s especially technical prowess, and an evening of excitement, invigoration, and rumination.