The Three Brained Robot, Scaroth, Michael Groome's Vox Repo, Sleep Now Forever

Communication 2645 Milwaukee St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

press release: A night of offerings from beyond the veil coming at you from Communication.

$8 // All Ages // Sober Space

Welcoming The Three-Brained Robot from New Orleans. A staple of the south and south eastern underground, known for their high energy performance and blend of comedy and dramatic horror. Expect the unexpected.

LOCAL SUPPORT FROM

Scaroth: Madison's newest noise offering. Featuring members of Real Boy. Texture orchestra. Ceremonial drones. Recitations.

Michael Groome's Vox Repo: A solo performance art piece from the frontman of Twelves and half of And Illusions. Poise and pose. An Exhibition.

Sleep Now Forever: Noise trio featuring vocal textures from Mollie, synths from Spencer, and cassette manipulation from Epiphany. Resonant horizon. Signal transmission. Vocal Distortion.

Communication 2645 Milwaukee St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
