Three Gaits Fall Celebration

press release:

Three Gaits is an incredibly unique community. For the past 34 years, volunteers, staff, participants, families and supporters have come together to share in the magic of enhancing the lives of individuals with physical, emotional or intellectual challenges through equine-assisted activities and therapies.

On Saturday, October 7th from 1-5pm, we invite you to join us on our 20 acre farm in Stoughton Wisconsin for our Fall fundraising celebration. The afternoon will include live music from local artists Mal-O-Dua and The Cajun Strangers, local food carts from the Lets Eat Out! food cart coalition, a silent auction, raffle, live horse demonstration and other festive family activities.

The event will raise funds to allow Three Gaits to provide and facilitate the life-changing equine-assisted activities that make our programs so unique. Specifically, the funds raised will help to support and sustain our programs, student scholarships, facilities and of course, our horses.

Our musical guests:

Mal-O-Dua, a Wisconsin based group, pulls from a wide range of sources including Gypsy Jazz, traditional Hawaiian music, Kentucky thumb picking, vintage French pop, Eastern European Folk, and the American standard songbook. This high energy eclectic duo artfully blends together these different worldly styles to create a fresh new sound.

The Cajun Strangers are one of the Midwest's premier Cajun music dance bands. "Born out of their love for Louisiana porch music, the band performs Cajun and Zydeco dance music with unbridled energy and contagious enthusiasm that's more than enough to entice the most sedentary patron to rise up and shake what their mama gave'em." Dirty Linen Magazine.

Start and End time: 1-5 pm

Event date: Saturday October 7th 2017

Venue/Location: Three Gaits 20 acre farm in Stoughton WI: 3741 Highway 138 W Stoughton WI 53589

Cover charge/ Price:

General Admission presale: $12 for adults $5 kids (12 and under)

Door price: $18 adults $8 kids (12 and under)

VIP admission presale (includes 1 alcoholic beverage, dessert and priority parking and seating); $25

Contact information: Office phone number 608-877-9086, email: 3gaits@3gaits.org and website 3gaits.org