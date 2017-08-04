Three Sisters

press release: For three women lingering in the past and on the edge, fortune lives in the everyday. Trapped between a genteel dream and a reality rife with yearning, they infuse their habitat and their hearts with home-spun beauty. They are rich in love – for each other, and for their eccentric extended family. And despite their station, they believe in a better future. After all, their dreams are always just ahead. Even though they may be out of reach. Wrap yourself up in this emotional masterpiece, forged in exquisite moments of humor and hope.

Featuring: Kelsey Brennan, Nate Burger, Sarah Day, Rebecca Hurd, Chike Johnson, John Taylor Phillips, Laura Rook & Jonathan Smoots