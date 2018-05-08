press release: In 1967, author Tim Keenan grew to loathe the impenetrable jungle of Vietnam during his one-year tour of duty as a combat soldier. For 47 years he couldn't shake his dread of the woods, until he he confronted his fears head on and began a thru-hike of the 2,178.3 mile Appalachian Trail. "The Good Hike: a Story of the Appalachian Trail, PTSD, and Love" is Keenan's story of finally coming to peace with himself, buoyed by the healing powers of nature and his fellow hikers. There will be a screening of “Naneek," Keenan's short documentary about returning to Vietnam, following the discussion.