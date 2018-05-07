Tim Mulcahy

UW-Extension Lowell Center 610 Langdon St. , Madison, Wisconsin 53703

"Retired & Living in Arizona," photographs, through 6/30.

artist statement: “While their working lives are in the past, their individual stories are recorded in their now old, weathered exteriors. They are the retired automotive residents – the old cars and trucks – of King’s Gold Mine and Ghost Town located just outside of Jerome, Arizona.  This exhibit represents a homage to their grit, their stories, their charm and their longevity.” – Tim Mulcahy

UW-Extension Lowell Center 610 Langdon St. , Madison, Wisconsin 53703
