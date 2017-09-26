× Expand Tim Mulcahy "Cathedral" by Tim Mulcahy.

press release: The PhotoMidwest Featured Photographer for September is Tim Mulchay, displaying his architecture phtotographs entitled, "Vindauga". Public viewing hours are Saturdays from noon to 4pm, 9/2 to 9/30, 2017. A 'closing reception' will be held on Tuesday September 26th from 7~9pm. Location is the PhotoMidwest Studio and Gallery, 700 Rayovac Drive, Madison, in the '55 Oaks Building'.

Vindauga (literally 'wind eye') is the Old Norse root for "window." The images in this exhibit all feature the visual, functional or creative application of the physical properties of windows, revealing them as subject, as medium or as metaphor. In all cases the passage, blockage or reflection of light at the boundary of two opposing ecologies - what I call the Vindauga Effect - were exploited to create the final images. And like a window, each image in this series serves as a point of interaction at the boundary of two subjective ecologies - that of the photographer and that of the viewer. - Tim Mulcahy