Tim Mulcahy

The Lowell Center is located on the University of Wisconsin-Madison campus at 610 Langdon St. and operated by the University of Wisconsin-Extension Conference Centers. The lobby is set aside to showcase the creativity and talent of photographic artists throughout the Madison area and southern Wisconsin.

If you are interested in exhibiting at Lowell Center, or if you just want more information, contact Wayne Brabender, Volunteer Exhibit Space Coordinator, at 608-577-3300 or wayne.brabender@gmail.com.