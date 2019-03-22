Tim O'Brien Bluegrass Band

press release: In Tim O’Brien’s music, things come together. The uncanny intersection of traditional and contemporary elements in his songwriting, his tireless dedication to a vast and still-expanding array of instruments, and his ongoing commitment to place himself in as many unique and challenging musical scenarios as possible has made him a key figure in today’s thriving roots music scene – and well beyond it. That roundness of vision and scope permeates every aspect of O’Brien’s 13th solo album. Mixing O’Brien originals, collaborations, and a handful of outside compositions, Chicken & Egg is an illuminating, engaging, and ultimately life-affirming meditation on the art of living.

Playing with O’Brien is multiple Juno Award-winner Old Man Luedecke, an artist honing his cunning lyrical flair in a unique mix of folk, bluegrass and pop hooks. With skillful precision and a storyteller’s heart, Luedecke’s narrative-driven folk songs are playful, coy, and soul warming. Rich in metaphor, heart, and instrumentation, his newest album Tender Is The Night (produced by O’Brien) muses on love, art, and purpose.