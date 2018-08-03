press release:

August 3, 8 pm (doors at 7) Tim Rutili & Craig Ross, suggested donation $20, tickets available here https://undertowshows.com/coll ections/all-upcoming-shows/ products/madison-wi-august-3

Tim Rutili, founder and principle member of Califone and Red Red Meat, and Craig Ross, who has worked with everyone from Robert Plant to Daniel Johnston, will be playing a series of duo shows in support of their collaborative record 10 Seconds to Collapse (out today). Tim describes it this way, "The songs swing somewhere between the poles of early 70’s AM radio pop and deconstructed folk songs built up from drones and loops (though, you may hear something else and use completely different words to describe this music)..." I'm intrigued!

Please remember that there is no parking on MacArthur itself, the best place to park is on Duncan or Ellenwood one block over, then you can take the path up to MacArthur Ct and to my house. It's best to not park on MacArthur Court so the neighbors can still use their driveways.

https://goo.gl/maps/MdGwjhZWSq C2

All shows are all ages and BYOB, I'll have coolers with ice available. As always, all money goes to the musicians.

twitter.com/righteouskiki