RSVP for Time for Tea: Herb Garden Walk

press release: In this engaging class and walk, we will sample a variety of herbal beverages made fresh from plants in Olbrich's Herb Garden. Consider old favorites like mint and lemon balm in a new way, and discover new possibilities with exotic Moldavian dragonhead and true tea (Camellia sinensis). We will also stroll the Herb Garden to learn about growing and incorporating infusible plants into your garden and take a few minutes to view the "Floral Clock," featuring flowers that bloom in sequence to mark the hours of the day. Join Olbrich Horticulturist Erin Presley and take little "Time for Tea"! Limited space; register early.

Tuesday, August 22, 9-10:30 am

Registration Deadline: August 15

Cost: $17/$13 member | Course Number: 31-10

or

Tuesday, August 22, 6:30-8 pm

Registration Deadline: August 15

Cost: $17/$13 member | Course Number: 31-11