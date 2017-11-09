Timothy Bauer

press release: Come join Timothy and Barry from MilesPaddled.com, for a fun and informative evening discussing rivers, water levels, gear and frequently asked paddling questions. They'll share some of their favorite places to paddle and what makes them so great, they'll also talk about their least favorite places and what made them so bad.

MilesPaddled.com began in 2008 as a blog to document paddling trips in Wisconsin and the Upper Midwest, with all the info one needs to know (maps, levels, photos, videos, etc) before loading up the car and heading out. The site inspired Timothy to write a guidebook in 2016, Canoeing & Kayaking South Central Wisconsin: 60 Paddling Adventures within 60 Miles of Madison. The book will be available for sale at Rutabaga, and Timothy and Barry will be available for book-signing, hanging out, and answering questions.

Cover: FREE