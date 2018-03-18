Timothy Hagen, Aaron Hill & Thomas Kasdorf
UW Humanities Building-Mills Hall 455 N. Park St. , Madison, Wisconsin 53706
UW Mead Witter School of Music concert. Free.
New adjunct flute professor Timothy Hagen will be featured in his first faculty recital. With Aaron Hill, oboe, and Thomas Kasdorf, piano. Presenting works by Gaetano Donizetti, W. F. Bach, Laura Schwendinger, Samuel Zyman, and Timothy Hagen.
