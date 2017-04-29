Tiny Acts of Kindness

Drop in to meet Bubbler Artist Danika Brubaker to create, tag, and hide a kindness-themed creation for a stranger to discover. Choose to create a tiny flower bouquet, drawing, letter or decorated word rock. Conspire to make someone's day a little brighter; leave with the thrill (and empathy) of sharing your artistic creation with a stranger. More magic! More kindness! The Bubbler if funded by a grant from the Institute for Museum and Library Services.