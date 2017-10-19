press release: Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and Brews restaurants will go blue as law enforcement members “serve” guests in a different way to support Special Olympics Wisconsin. Red Robin’s 12th annual Tip-A-Cop® event will take place on Thursday, Oct. 19 (5 p.m. to 9 p.m.) at Red Robin restaurants in Madison (2440 East Springs Dr.), Monona (6522 Monona Dr.), and Janesville (2430 Humes Rd.).

This fundraiser is part of a larger effort to support Special Olympics programs in local communities, with more than 390 restaurants in 40 states and British Columbia, Canada participating. 10 Red Robins throughout the state of Wisconsin are participating. Law enforcement members will volunteer their time as servers alongside Red Robin’s wait staff to raise funds, and all donations will benefit Special Olympics Wisconsin.

“For 12 years, Red Robin has partnered with Special Olympics and we are proud to have raised more than $4.8 million through the Tip-A-Cop program,” said Jonathan Muhtar, Red Robin’s senior vice president and chief marketing officer. “This program brings communities together at our restaurants in support of Special Olympics’ mission and we look forward to our funds continuing to support their year-round sports, training and athletic competitions in communities across the U.S.”

Tip-A-Cop is part of the annual Law Enforcement Torch Run® (LETR) campaign in support of Special Olympics. LETR is supported by more than 100,000 law enforcement members worldwide who help raise money and public awareness for Special Olympics. As the largest grass-roots fundraiser and public awareness vehicle for Special Olympics, LETR funds raised go directly to local programs in states or countries where the funds are generated.

For a complete list of upcoming Tip-A-Cop events at Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and Brews restaurants, please visit www.redrobin.com/ specialolympics. To learn more about Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and Brews or to find a restaurant location near you, please visit www.redrobin.com.