Tippy, 3rd Dimension, Exploration Team, DJs Ilana Bryne, Glynis

Art In Gallery 1444 E. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704

press release: Tone Madison celebrates three years of publishing and events with music from five Madison-based acts: Tippy3rd DimensionExploration Team, and DJs Ilana Bryne and Glynis.

The wonderful Rachal Duggan (rachalduggan.com), who's illustrated many Tone Madison stories, will be doing live drawing at the event. 

$10 / free for Tone Madison Patreon donors (patreon.com/tonemsn)

Art In Gallery 1444 E. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
