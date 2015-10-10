Saturday, Oct. 10, The Frequency, 9:30 pm

Titus Andronicus is not simply the most ambitious or hardest-working modern rock band around — its the best modern rock band. Throughout their 10-year career, they’ve channeled punk rockers, guitar gods and Civil War ghosts. Their most recent, The Most Lamentable Tragedy, doesn’t conceptually disappoint: A five-act, 29-track rock opera that draws on frontman Patrick Stickles’ own mental health experiences, the record, like the rest of the band’s legendary output, is imperfect but built to last. With Spider Bags, Baked.