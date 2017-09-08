press release:

Performances: 7:30 pm Thursdays-Saturdays (note: 9/23 2 pm) and 2 pm, 9/17

By William Shakespeare; Directed by Betty Diamond

Shakespeare's earliest tragedy, "Titus," was the most frequently performed of his plays during his lifetime. The noble Titus Andronicus triumphantly returns to Rome after having defeated the barbarous Goths only to learn that "Rome is a wilderness of tigers."

THE CAST

The Romans:

Titus Andronicus - David Furumoto

Marcus Andronicus - Brian Patrick

Lucius - Cameron Shimniok

Lavinia - Maria Cina

Bassianus - Brian Belz

Saturninus - Brian Turner

Young Lucius - Mikhail Thompson

The Goths:

Tamora - Stephanie Monday

Demetrius - Sean Langenecker

Chiron - Rowan Meyer-Rainford

Aaron, the Moor - Tosumba Denard Welch Sr.

Ensemble:

The Nurse - Simone LaPierre

Mutius, Sempronius - Shane Heim

Quintus, 1st Goth - Patrick Mahoney

Various - Akshat Sharma, Brenna Farmer