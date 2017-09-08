Titus Andronicus
Madison Theatre Guild
Bartell Theatre-Drury Stage 113 E. Mifflin St. , Madison, Wisconsin 53703
Performances: 7:30 pm Thursdays-Saturdays (note: 9/23 2 pm) and 2 pm, 9/17
By William Shakespeare; Directed by Betty Diamond
Shakespeare's earliest tragedy, "Titus," was the most frequently performed of his plays during his lifetime. The noble Titus Andronicus triumphantly returns to Rome after having defeated the barbarous Goths only to learn that "Rome is a wilderness of tigers."
THE CAST
The Romans:
Titus Andronicus - David Furumoto
Marcus Andronicus - Brian Patrick
Lucius - Cameron Shimniok
Lavinia - Maria Cina
Bassianus - Brian Belz
Saturninus - Brian Turner
Young Lucius - Mikhail Thompson
The Goths:
Tamora - Stephanie Monday
Demetrius - Sean Langenecker
Chiron - Rowan Meyer-Rainford
Aaron, the Moor - Tosumba Denard Welch Sr.
Ensemble:
The Nurse - Simone LaPierre
Mutius, Sempronius - Shane Heim
Quintus, 1st Goth - Patrick Mahoney
Various - Akshat Sharma, Brenna Farmer