To the Moon & Back

Monday, January 22 & Tuesday, January 23: 6:30-7:30 PM

Wednesday, January 24: 6:30-7:30 PM and 7:45-8:45 PM

NOTE: we do except walk-ins on standby for sold out shows. Plan to arrive early and ask to be put on the list.

January includes a Supermoon, Blue Moon, and Blood Moon — all in one night! Join us to learn about these terms, how we’ve explored the Moon, and what we know about the Moon. And now, with our new digital planetarium projector, we’ll fly you to the Moon and back! We’ll also give you a tour of the current night sky.

Tickets are $2.50 and available online (HERE), by mail, or at the door. Buying tickets in advance is recommended. Seating is on a first-come, first-served basis. We accept walk-ins on stand-by for sold out shows.