Todd Snider
Stoughton Opera House 381 E. Main St., Stoughton, Wisconsin 53589
Tickets $27
press release:
todd snider
by todd snider
i started making up songs in 1986.
i made an album in 1994.
i also started a tour in 1994
and that tour is, in a way, still going.
i never made a record so good
that i could just sit home
or did a show so bad
that i had to.
and man, i’ve done some shit shows,
shit albums too.
some of them are pretty good though,
but you know,
it’s been a while.
i really need to put out a good album soon
or i'm finished.
sometimes these days i sing with a band.
i think we made a good album.
david schools of widespread panic is our leader.
i make up our lyrics....we’re a jam band.
our songs only go on about an hour or so but they’re still pretty long.
cool people jam with us all the time and we have like a million shirts and shit.
i personally think we’re the seventh best band in the whole jam thing.
on this tour i am coming to town with nothing but my guitar and stories
like the old days.
you know...
pick a little
talk a little
pick a little
talk a little
cheap cheap cheap
talk a lot
pick a little more.
and not to brag,
but i also wrote a book that everybody loves
so i am an author now.
plus i play everywhere,
pretty much all the time
everybody shows up
and they pretty much always love it.