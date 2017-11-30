RSVP for Toddler Story & Strolls

press release: Learn and play with your toddler in this fun, hands-on series that focuses on December favorites and early childhood basics. Classes include a story, a stroll and scavenger hunt in the Bolz Conservatory, and theme-related activities designed for you and your toddler to spend quality time together while you engage in hands-on, fun, age-appropriate experiences that support the Wisconsin Model Early Learning Standards. Sign up for one class or the entire series. Ages 2-4 with an adult.

Gingerbread: Saturday, December 9, 10-11 am. Registration Deadline: November 30; Cost: $9/$7 member | Course Number: 51-18

Gingerbread: Tuesday, December 12, 10-11 am. Registration Deadline: December 5; Cost: $9/$7 member | Course Number: 51-19