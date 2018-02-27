RSVP for Toddler Story & Strolls

Olbrich Gardens 3330 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53714

press release: Learn and play with your toddler in this fun, hands-on series that focuses on December favorites and early childhood basics. Classes include a story, a stroll and scavenger hunt in the Bolz Conservatory, and theme-related activities designed for you and your toddler to spend quality time together while you engage in hands-on, fun, age-appropriate experiences that support the Wisconsin Model Early Learning Standards. Sign up for one class or the entire series. Ages 2-4 with an adult.

Over and Under the Snow

Tuesday, March 6, 10-11 am

Registration Deadline: February 27

Cost:  $9/$7 member | Course Number: 50-10

Over and Under the Pond

Tuesday, March 13, 10-11 am

Registration Deadline: March 6

Cost:  $9/$7 member | Course Number: 50-11

Up in the Garden and Down in the Dirt

Tuesday, March 20, 10-11 am

Registration Deadline: March 13

Cost:  $9/$7 member | Course Number: 50-12

Olbrich Gardens 3330 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53714
608-246-4550
