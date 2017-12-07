RSVP for Toddler Story & Strolls

Google Calendar - RSVP for Toddler Story & Strolls - 2017-12-07 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - RSVP for Toddler Story & Strolls - 2017-12-07 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - RSVP for Toddler Story & Strolls - 2017-12-07 00:00:00 iCalendar - RSVP for Toddler Story & Strolls - 2017-12-07 00:00:00

RSVP

Olbrich Gardens 3330 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53714

press release: Learn and play with your toddler in this fun, hands-on series that focuses on December favorites and early childhood basics. Classes include a story, a stroll and scavenger hunt in the Bolz Conservatory, and theme-related activities designed for you and your toddler to spend quality time together while you engage in hands-on, fun, age-appropriate experiences that support the Wisconsin Model Early Learning Standards. Sign up for one class or the entire series. Ages 2-4 with an adult.

Peppermint: Saturday, December 16, 10-11 am. Registration Deadline:  December 7; Cost:  $9/$7 member | Course Number: 51-20

Peppermint: Tuesday, December 19, 10-11 am. Registration Deadline:  December 12; Cost:  $9/$7 member | Course Number: 51-21

Info
Olbrich Gardens 3330 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53714 View Map
Kids & Family
608-246-4550
RSVP
Google Calendar - RSVP for Toddler Story & Strolls - 2017-12-07 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - RSVP for Toddler Story & Strolls - 2017-12-07 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - RSVP for Toddler Story & Strolls - 2017-12-07 00:00:00 iCalendar - RSVP for Toddler Story & Strolls - 2017-12-07 00:00:00 Google Calendar - RSVP for Toddler Story & Strolls - 2017-12-12 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - RSVP for Toddler Story & Strolls - 2017-12-12 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - RSVP for Toddler Story & Strolls - 2017-12-12 00:00:00 iCalendar - RSVP for Toddler Story & Strolls - 2017-12-12 00:00:00