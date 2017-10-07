Together Pangea, Tall Juan, Daddy Issues

× Expand Derek Perlman Together Pangea

press release: A rock quartet Together Pangea today announced a North American tour in support of their forthcoming album Bulls and Roosters, due out August 2h via Nettwerk.

Earlier this month, Stereogum broke news of the release of Bulls and Roosters and premiered a music video for the album's infectious lead single "Better Find Out", also lauded as a "vibrant one-minute-forty-second slice of scratchy garage punk" by Consequence of Sound.

Co-produced by Together Pangea and longtime collaborator Andrew Schubert, and mixed by Chris Coady (TV On The Radio, Beach House, The Black Lips), Bulls and Roosters was recorded to two-inch tape at Golden Beat studios in Los Angeles and showcases a more matured sound than prior efforts.

"It's important to never make the same album twice... if there's any ncerted effort from us, that's it. We wanted to try new things and experiment with making music that wasn't so aggressive or fast," said singer/guitarist William Keegan. "Rather than worrying about any expectations, we were like,'Fuck all that. Let's be as honest as we can possibly be.' Sure it's growth, but there's still a brattiness to it."