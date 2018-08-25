Token Creek Chamber Music Festival
Token Creek Festival Barn, DeForest 4037 Hwy. 19 , Village of DeForest, Wisconsin
press release: Harvest: The TWENTY-NINTH SEASON, August 25 ‐ September 2, 2018
Program I – Roots
Saturday, August 25, 4:00 P.M.; Sunday, August 26, 4:00 P.M.
Music that searches the tonal system, in the 18th century and in our own time, for its most abundant possibilities. Works of J. S. Bach and James Primosch.
- Mark Bridges, cello
- Laura Burns, violin
- Ross Gilliland, bass
- John Harbison, keyboard
- Rose Mary Harbison, violin
- Jen Paulson, viola
- James Primosch, piano
- Donald Wilkinson, bass
- Sarah Yanovitch, soprano
Program II: New Growth
Wednesday, August 29, 7:30 P.M.
The Kepler Quartet explores the alluring soundscape of music “in between the notes.” Works by Ben Johnston, Henry Cowell, Mario Lavista, and Stefano Scodanibbio.
- Kepler Quartet
- Eric Segnitz, violin
- Sharan Leventhal, violin
- Brek Renzelman, viola
- Karl Lavine, cello
Program III: Cornucopia
Saturday, September 1, 4:00 P.M.; Sunday, September 2, 4:00 P.M.
Music that inherits abundant resources, but cultivates them exotically. Works of Mozart, Harbison, Haydn, and Schumann.
- Rose Mary Harbison, violin
- Frank Kelley, tenor
- Karl Lavine, cello
- Janice Weber, piano
Token Creek Festival Barn, 4037 Hwy 19 | DeForest, WI 53532 (5 miles west of Sun Prairie)
Indoors and air-conditioned. Please dress for comfort. Ample parking is available.
Tickets $32.A limited number of student tickets are available for $12.
608.241.2525 | info@tokencreekfestival.org