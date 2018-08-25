Token Creek Chamber Music Festival

press release: Harvest: The TWENTY-NINTH SEASON, August 25 ‐ September 2, 2018

Program I – Roots

Saturday, August 25, 4:00 P.M.; Sunday, August 26, 4:00 P.M.

Music that searches the tonal system, in the 18th century and in our own time, for its most abundant possibilities. Works of J. S. Bach and James Primosch.

Mark Bridges, cello

Laura Burns, violin

Ross Gilliland, bass

John Harbison, keyboard

Rose Mary Harbison, violin

Jen Paulson, viola

James Primosch, piano

Donald Wilkinson, bass

Sarah Yanovitch, soprano

Program II: New Growth

Wednesday, August 29, 7:30 P.M.

The Kepler Quartet explores the alluring soundscape of music “in between the notes.” Works by Ben Johnston, Henry Cowell, Mario Lavista, and Stefano Scodanibbio.

Kepler Quartet

Eric Segnitz, violin

Sharan Leventhal, violin

Brek Renzelman, viola

Karl Lavine, cello

Program III: Cornucopia

Saturday, September 1, 4:00 P.M.; Sunday, September 2, 4:00 P.M.

Music that inherits abundant resources, but cultivates them exotically. Works of Mozart, Harbison, Haydn, and Schumann.

Rose Mary Harbison, violin

Frank Kelley, tenor

Karl Lavine, cello

Janice Weber, piano

_____________________________

Token Creek Festival Barn, 4037 Hwy 19 | DeForest, WI 53532 (5 miles west of Sun Prairie)

Indoors and air-conditioned. Please dress for comfort. Ample parking is available.

Tickets $32.A limited number of student tickets are available for $12.

608.241.2525 | info@tokencreekfestival.org