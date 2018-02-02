Tom Waselchuk & the Honey Pies

Crossroads Coffeehouse, Cross Plains 2020 Main St., Cross Plains, Wisconsin

press release: The Honey Pies is a new collaboration by Tom Waselchuk with guitarist Doug Brown and vocalist Jodi Jean Amble. This group is a bit hard to categorize. We know a lot of music in a lot of different styles, and we like doing all of it. Doug is a phenomenal guitarist and Jodi Jean’s voice makes me melt. Seating is limited. $10 suggested donation.

Info
Crossroads Coffeehouse, Cross Plains 2020 Main St., Cross Plains, Wisconsin View Map
Music
608-798-2080
