Tom Waselchuk & John Parrott

press release: Tom Waselchuk will be familiar to River Arts audiences from his work as a soloist and with members of his band The Dang-Its. Tom's guitar playing demonstrates equal ease with a range of styles from jazz and pop to country and bluegrass.

John Parrott is a rare species in the vast genus of acoustic guitarists. He plays the archtop rhythm guitar in a style that was common from the 1930s to the 1950s (think Count Basie, Frank Sinatra, and Bob Wills). For forty years he's applied his skills, sensibilities, and adult chords to the field of String Jazz, backing up such luminaries as John Hartford, Vassar Clements, and Steve Goodman. John is especially noted for his many years of laying down the swinging pulse for the great jazz mandolinists Jethro Burns and Don Stiernberg.

Together they show off some solidly swinging guitar artistry and more than acceptable vocals.

House concerts are casual, intimate, solo or small ensemble musical performances designed around the notion of having friends over to your living room to enjoy live music. There is no advance ticket sale, only a $10 suggested donation at the door. All proceeds benefit River Arts Inc. programs.