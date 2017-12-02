press release: All it takes is a phrase or two from Tom Wopat’s warm, engaging baritone to trigger the desire to hear more. And the more one listens, the better it gets — from the way he finds the heart of a song’s story to his lyrical phrasing and his gently swinging, jazz-infused rhythms. Wisconsin-born Wopat may be best known for his starring role in the ’80s hit television series The Dukes of Hazzard, but his versatility shines in a career reaching from television to high visibility Broadway roles and back to his first true love-- music. This holiday season, let Tom Wopat warm your frozen toes from the inside out with his smooth, jazzy renditions of all your winter favorites.