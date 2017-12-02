Tom Wopat

Stoughton Opera House

press release: All it takes is a phrase or two from Tom Wopat’s warm, engaging baritone to trigger the desire to hear more. And the more one listens, the better it gets — from the way he finds the heart of a song’s story to his lyrical phrasing and his gently swinging, jazz-infused rhythms. Wisconsin-born Wopat may be best known for his starring role in the ’80s hit television series The Dukes of Hazzard, but his versatility shines in a career reaching from television to high visibility Broadway roles and back to his first true love-- music. This holiday season, let Tom Wopat warm your frozen toes from the inside out with his smooth, jazzy renditions of all your winter favorites.

Stoughton Opera House 381 E. Main St., Stoughton, Wisconsin 53589 View Map
