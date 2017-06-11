Tommy Awards Ceremony

press release: More than 80 schools in southern and central Wisconsin participate. The 2017 Tommy Award recipients all take the stage for one magical night, the biggest and brightest awards show in town! Tickets on sale May 29.

This program was supported in part by American Girl's Fund for Children, A. Paul Jones Charitable Trust, Kuehn Family Foundation, and a grant from the Wisconsin Arts Board with funds from the State of Wisconsin and the National Endowment for the Arts. Overture Center is pleased to collaborate with Marcus Center for the Performing Arts in Milwaukee, The Grand Theater in Wausau, and Wisconsin Public Television.