Tony Castañeda Latin Jazz Band
Botham Vineyards, Barneveld 8180 Langberry Rd., Barneveld, Wisconsin 53507
press release: Break out the Sombrero, brush up on your Spanish dance moves, gather friends and join us for Sangria Saturday. Featuring the Tony Castenada Latin Jazz Band 3-7 p.m. on the terrace stage, fabulous sangria and great company, this is a summer event not to be missed.
FREE ADMISSION. Rain or shine; terrace or Back-barn Lounge. Picnics welcome. Carry-in alcohol and pets are not. Please respect our smoke-free policy, buildings and grounds
Botham Vineyards, Barneveld 8180 Langberry Rd., Barneveld, Wisconsin 53507
