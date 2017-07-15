Tony Castañeda Latin Jazz Band

press release: Break out the Sombrero, brush up on your Spanish dance moves, gather friends and join us for Sangria Saturday. Featuring the Tony Castenada Latin Jazz Band 3-7 p.m. on the terrace stage, fabulous sangria and great company, this is a summer event not to be missed.

FREE ADMISSION. Rain or shine; terrace or Back-barn Lounge. Picnics welcome. Carry-in alcohol and pets are not. Please respect our smoke-free policy, buildings and grounds