Tony Granato

press release:

UW Men’s Hockey Coach, and recently named head coach of Team USA for the Winter Olympics will speak at St. Luke’s Lutheran Church Wednesday, August 23, 7:00pm.

Tony is head coach of the UW Men’s Hockey Team, and was recently named the 2017 Big Ten Coach of the year. He will share stories from his impressive career as a professional in the National Hockey League, and as a coach. Tony started his collegiate hockey career at UW Madison and played professionally with the New York Rangers, Los Angeles Kings and the San Jose Sharks. Tony was the head coach for the Colorado Avalanche, and assistant coach with the Pittsburgh Penguins and Detroit Red Wings.

St. Luke’s Lutheran Church is located at 7337 Hubbard Avenue. There is no charge for this don’t miss event.