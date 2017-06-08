Toranavox, Mhos & Ohms, The Central

The Frequency 121 W. Main St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

Brooklyn-based Toranovox is Japanese guitarist Ken Minami and Israeli drummer Eli Halfi; both sing, in their native languages and English. Their recordings feature tightly constructed and played, high-energy hard rock, bringing a lot of noise for a duo. It'll be fun to see how they translate that dense studio sound to a live setting. With Mhos & Ohms, the Central.

The Frequency 121 W. Main St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

