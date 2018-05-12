press release: Tos Hopkins is a powerful and energetic musician and performer who is gifted at reaching the soul with his expressive lyrics and haunting melodies.

We are looking forward to Tos's return to BRIX 340. Don't miss this talented musician.

Emerging as a street performer in the city of Madison, Tos learned how to adjust his performance to the crowd and be pleasantly entertaining. In 2015 he took his solo street performance around the U.S. after recording his self-titled debut album. Ending his adventures in Austin, Texas, he decided to redirect his performance from the demanding one-man-band to a more vocal focused performance.