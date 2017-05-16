Touch a Truck

4:00 PM - 6:00 PM, Fire Station #2, 5415 King James Way

press release: Get up close with a fire truck, a police car, a cement mixer, a moving truck, & more! Crafts from 4-6, storytime at 5 pm. Vehicles provided by the Fitchburg Fire, Public Works & Police Departments, Wingra Stone & Two Men and a Truck. For more information, please contact Liz Zimdars at 608-729-1791 or Liz.Zimdars@fitchburgwi.gov.

FREE