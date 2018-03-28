RSVP for Tough Perennials for Tough Sites

press release: Not all perennials are created equal! All of us have tough locations in our garden where plants don't thrive without lots of attention. With our busy lifestyles, low-maintenance is often the goal, and why shouldn't perennials conform to these tough situations and still thrive? Mark Dwyer, director of horticulture at Rotary Botanical Gardens, will discuss some excellent "tough as nails" perennials that will thrive with minimal attention. He will include selections for a wide range of garden situations.

Wednesday, April 4, 6:30-8:30 pm

Registration Deadline: March 28

Cost: $15/$12 member | Course Number: 10-29