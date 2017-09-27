Tour of Madison Murals
Edgewood College 1000 Edgewood College Dr. , Madison, Wisconsin 53711
press release: Join Edgewood College Professor Melanie Herzog & Dane Arts Mural Arts Director Sharon Kilfoy for a free bus tour of south side, east side & central murals.
Wednesday Sept 27 2pm – 4pm: Meet in the Edgewood College parking lot – 1000 Edgewood College Drive
For more information, contact Melanie Herzog (Edgewood) 608-663-2881or Sharon Kilfoy (DAMA) 608-658-3736.
